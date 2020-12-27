Volunteers help those in need to stay warm

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Christmas season is a time to spread kindness and give to others. We spoke with a one-man on how he is helping those in the community in this time of need.

It’s a Christmas miracle. Generosity is spreading throughout our communities and keeping people warm.

Tina Hughes comes home from work everyday at 6:30, checks in on her kids, and starts her next job, being a single mom.

“It’s not easy. I don’t depend on anyone to help me with my stuff. But when your kids are saying they’re cold, you gotta turn the heat up,” Tina Hughes said.

So she does, no matter how much it costs.

“It’s going to be expensive. You just have to do it if it’s going to be cold,” Hughes stated.

But then she met Greg Griffin, a community outreach volunteer for the Blight Committee in Wilkes-Barre.

“I messaged him on Facebook and I said, I’m embarrassed to ask, but I need help. I don’t know where to turn.'” Hughes

He came the next day when she got off work.

“When Tina let us know she needed help, we came and insulated the windows, doors and we insulated all of the water pipes that might freeze,” said Greg Griffin.

This is the fifth house griffin and a few other volunteers from the committee have helped fix. All thanks to hundreds of dollars worth of donations from the community. Allowing them to help the people who need it most

“Just because you can’t help yourself all of the time, doesn’t make you less of a human being I guess you could say. I don’t want help from people if I can do it myself, but at this point, I had nowhere to turn,” said Hughes.

If you are in need or would like to donate you can contact Griffin at (570)-239-6244.

Nicole Roger, Eyewitness News.