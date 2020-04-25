Virtual theater classes help students “break a leg” remotely

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – High schoolers are reading “Pride and Prejudice” with Emily Ehlinger, the executive director of Schuylkill County council for the arts.

Ehlinger holds these virtual theater classes Monday thru Friday for high schoolers. They go to different schools. This class has helped them build new friendships through their love for theater.

“I think it’s great to see that, especially in Schuylkill County, the growth and the relationships between all these kids grow.”

This was Stanley Gorski’s first year in drama club but since the year was cancelled, he says this virtual class has filled that void.

“there was nothing else really left to do. So i just figured hey why not come to this. And i haven’t regretted it since.”

The group covers a wide range of genres, including pop culture…

Expanding their connections, artistic minds and keeping them engaged through this pandemic.

If a student is interested in joining, they can visit the Schuylkill Council For the Arts Facebook page.