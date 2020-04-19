Virtual Kubb tournament held in Minersville

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People are constantly looking for ways to stay entertained during this pandemic. Eyewitness news found an interesting one, a nationwide virtual Kubb tournament.

Kubb is an ancient Scandinavian lawn game that can be played alone or with others. On Saturday, virtual kubb tournament was held.

Bob Hikes is the co-founder of the keystone Kubb Club.

“It’s really exciting. I don’t think anything like this has been done so it’s really cool to be a part of it. Watch it from a far.”

When the pandemic forced the real-life tournament to cancel, Kubbon founder Christopher Jones, who lives in Minneapolis, decided to take the tournament action on-line.

“The people who play are really great and getting to meet up with them at tournaments is sort of like a family reunion and in a way it’s like we all come back together to pick up where we left off “

Hikes and David Cantwell developed the software to make the virtual tournament possible.

“One day they said hey, we’re going to try to do this over, over text message and i said ‘why don’t we write some software real quick and that’s what i did.”

People from all over the country entered the tournament fighting for the title and reconnecting with the Kubb community.

Jones says they hope to hold more virtual Kubb tournaments in the future to keep their community together.