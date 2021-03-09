Vigil held at Wilkes University to reflect on pandemic, pay tribute to lives lost

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Wilkes University gathered Tuesday evening as a school community to reflect on the last year since the start of the pandemic and pay tribute to all the lives lost to COVID-19.

“When the 500,000 death milestone came about, it became apparent that now is the right time, so we wanted to do something that not only honored that milestone but also gave our students the chance to reflect on everything the pandemic has meant to them,” Kristin Osipower, Campus Interfaith Coordinator, Wilkes University, said.





Osipower organized the event and lined a pathway on campus with 100 luminaries, telling Eyewitness News they symbolize hope.

“When people walk the path, we’re hoping that they reflect upon the entire journey that they’ve had since March 2020 to March 2021,” said Osipower.

One student reflecting on the journey is Logan Biechy, a senior and intern in the Student Development Office.

“COVID has affected so many of us, not only in the U.S. but across the world, and me personally,” said Biechy.

Biechy says the vigil meant a lot to her, as someone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

“My grandfather unfortunately passed away at the beginning of this year from COVID complications, so it’s something that really sits home with me, as well as so many others just in the Wilkes Community,” said Biechy.

Wilkes University Chamber Singers performed a song during the program and all attendees paused for a moment of silence.

The event was coordinated by the University’s Campus Interfaith and Student Development Offices.