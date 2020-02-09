Video shows quick rescue of stuck skier

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A jammed ski pole prompted a quick rescue on Elk Mountain on Sunday.

In a video sent in by viewer Kyle Kappmeier, you can see Elk Mountain personnel quickly and efficiently responding to a skier who had trouble getting on the lift after she had gotten her pole stuck in the chair lift.

The incident prompted a brief shutdown of a section of ski lift while responders assisted the individual.

Greg Confer, Vice President and General Manager of Elk Mountain, told Eyewitness News that there were no injuries related to the incident and that the girl wanted to get back on the slopes shortly after she was freed.