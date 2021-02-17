Victim of hit-and-run in critical condition, family speaks out

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Benny Ramos has been arrested and is out on unsecured bail after police say he hit a man with his car and fled the scene.

The victim, Frazon Isaac, is in critical condition at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Reporter Nicole Rogers sat down with Isaac’s family and will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m.

