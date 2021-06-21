Victim of Hazleton hit and run dies from injuries

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A 15-year-old boy has died after a hit and run in Hazleton on June 12.









Police released these images of the vehicle they say involved. The Lehigh County coroner says Hector Padilla was hit just after 9:00 p.m. while riding his bicycle on South Poplar Street in Hazleton.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and succumbed to his injuries days later. We are waiting to hear more from Hazleton City Police about the status of the investigation.

Hector was a student at Heights Terrace Elementary Middle School. The school posted to their Facebook page offering condolences to his family and fellow students.