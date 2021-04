SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Lackawanna County coroner, 48-year-old Paul Sekelsky Jr. died in a fire on Amherst Street in Scranton Thursday.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Amherst Street. Smoke could be seen for miles as fire crews battled the flames.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what started the fire.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on the investigation tonight on Eyewitness News.