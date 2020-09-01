Vice President Pence to visit Exeter today

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a recent presidential visit to our area, the VP will be in Luzerne County later Tuesday afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting at Kuharchik Construction, Inc in Exeter.

This comes just two weeks after President Donald Trumps visit to Old Forge in Lackawanna County.

The plan is for the Vice President to advocate for what the Trump administration claims are the Presidents pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.

During the last election, Luzerne County played a significant role in winning President Trump the election.

Pence is expected to be in Exeter at 4:30 this afternoon.