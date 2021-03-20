Vets vaccinated at walk-in clinic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Today marked the second straight Saturday the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center held a walk-in clinic for veterans who are registered with the facility.

Besides giving the vaccine to walk-in vets without appointments, the VA also vaccinated veterans who already had appointments on the books for their first or second Moderna shots.

“This is a fantastic opportunity. We have been very fortunate in that we have had a steady supply of the vaccine coming in since the week of Christmas. So, it’s enabled us to open up to all veterans regardless of age or medical condition so long as they’re eligible for VA care and enrolled in our system,” said Russell Lloyd, Director of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

“I have to ease back into things. It’s not like I’m going to jump right back out there and say everything is better now, but it is a good feeling knowing that I really don’t have to worry about getting the virus,” said David Schank of Throop, Lackawanna County, who served in the Navy, Army and National Guard for 30 years.

The VA is expected to administer 500 doses Saturday at its Wilkes-Barre Area, Williamsport and Allentown clinic sites.

The VA gets its Moderna vaccine supply directly from the federal Government.