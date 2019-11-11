Veterans Day in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— On Monday, all over the region, people paused to honor and remember those who’ve served our country.

But for students in the Old Forge School District, today was also a chance for them to learn about, and even meet some of our men and women in uniform. Those students were able to take time out of their school day to attend the old forge veterans day ceremony put on by American Legion Post 513, and VFW Post 4954.

For the veterans in attendance, like Army veteran, John O’Hearn, the event was made even more meaningful by the kids presence.

“To have these students show up today and recite the pledge of allegiance, and be part of the veterans day program,” O’Hearn told Eyewitness News That actually brought tears to my eyes.”

He says that he hopes the school district makes this a yearly tradition.