SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A high school in Lackawanna County continues its push to get food into the hands of needy families.

Scranton Prep wrapped up a weekend of holiday shopping today at its Galleria. Nearly 80 vendors were on hand to sell everything from sweet treats and crafts to clothing and jewelry.

Shoppers were encouraged to make a non-perishable food donation to go toward prep’s participation in the Great Ignatian food challenge, a competition among 18 Jesuit schools nationwide.

Prep is collecting the food to go toward a dozen or more local charities.

“I definitely think this is gonna be very important to them and I hope this can help them a lot and I’m really just hoping to put a smile on all the people who are less fortunate faces is really just what we’re here to do,” said Bo Reilly, a Senior at Scranton Preparatory School.

So far, Prep students have collected more than 40,000 pounds of food and are looking for more donations before their final food drive event on the 21st.