HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A gas station in Hazleton erupted in flames after a vehicle struck at gas pump.

The incident occurred just after 5 PM on Wednesday when a vehicle struck the gas pump at the Turkey Hill at 15th Street and Alter Street in Hazleton city.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is an ongoing story, it will be updated as new information becomes available.