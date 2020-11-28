Vehicle rollover results in one female dead

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred in the area of route 739 causing the death of one female on Friday.

Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene at Abbey Ln, Delaware Township where reports of a vehicle that went into the ditch and flipped onto its roof.

According to Pennsylvania State Police witnesses on scene assisted in removing the female driver from the vehicle.

CPR was being issued as Police arrived, however, the driver passed soon after. Law enforcement closed the roadway and remained on scene to allow the investigation to be completed.

During the course of the investigation, it was alleged from a relative who arrived on scene that the female driver may have been impaired.

The female driver was removed from the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

An investigation on the crash continues.