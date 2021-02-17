Vehicle restrictions to be in effect Thursday

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
penndot_1455669873569.jpg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the winter weather expected to hit Pennsylvania Thursday, travel restrictions will be in effect for trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways.

The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday morning:

  • Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;
  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);
  • PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;
  • Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;
  • The entire length of Interstate 83;
  • The entire length of Interstate 99;
  • The entire length of Interstate 283.

The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday morning:

  • Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
  • The entire length of Route 33;
  • PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector;
  • The entire length of Interstate 78;
  • Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
  • Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
  • The entire length of Interstate 84;
  • The entire length of Interstate 176;
  • The entire length of Interstate 380;
  • PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

With Tier 1 restrictions in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s);
  • Motorcycles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos