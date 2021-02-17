Vehicle restrictions to be in effect Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the winter weather expected to hit Pennsylvania Thursday, travel restrictions will be in effect for trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways.
The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday morning:
- Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;
- PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);
- PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;
- Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;
- The entire length of Interstate 83;
- The entire length of Interstate 99;
- The entire length of Interstate 283.
The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday morning:
- Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
- The entire length of Route 33;
- PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector;
- The entire length of Interstate 78;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
- Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
- The entire length of Interstate 84;
- The entire length of Interstate 176;
- The entire length of Interstate 380;
- PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).
With Tier 1 restrictions in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s);
- Motorcycles.