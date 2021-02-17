Vehicle restrictions to be in effect Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the winter weather expected to hit Pennsylvania Thursday, travel restrictions will be in effect for trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways.

The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday morning:

Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);

PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;

The entire length of Interstate 83;

The entire length of Interstate 99;

The entire length of Interstate 283.

The following roads will have Tier 1 restrictions beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday morning:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33;

PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector;

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 176;

The entire length of Interstate 380;

PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

With Tier 1 restrictions in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: