Valor Clinic supports veterans with first “Stand Down” event in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Valor Clinic Foundation held their first “Stand Down” event in Wilkes-Barre today.

They gave clothes, food, and supplies to assist homeless civilians and veterans.

Mark Baylis, the founder of the non-profit, says they’ve never had as many people come to get supplies as they did today in Wilkes Barre. It’s the busiest first day they’ve ever had.

A “Stand Down” event will be held in Wilkes-Barre every first Sunday of every other month.

