Valley View School District returns to school ‘as safely as possible’

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of students are returned to school this morning with smiles on their faces, despite the rise of the delta variant.

School is back in session here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania and over 2,000 students returned to the Valley View School District this morning.

“We’re going to be playing in the marching band as everyone gets off the buses to brighten up the day pretty much,” said senior Josh Little John.

Josh Little John kicked off the first day of his senior year playing the drums for his classmates like 11th grader Jaelynn Berry.

“Just seeing everyone in the hallways, I miss seeing everyone at the hallways by their lockers. It’s nice to see everyone back,” said Berry.

Rene Rivera spent his morning in the car line, dropping off his five children to different schools throughout the Valley View School District Wednesday morning, he’s still worried about the spread of the coronavirus but was happy to see his kids excited to return to their classes.

“We tell them all of the time at the house, let them know that this is real. It’s not fake. We need to take care of our kids,” said Rivera.

The school district has a plan in place to keep students safe.

“Our school board voted Monday night to require masks K-12. We think it’s the safest thing to do and it prioritizes health and safety while increasing our chances of staying open,” said Valley View Superintendent Dr. Michael Boccella.

“I don’t really have a problem wearing masks I mean we’ve been wearing them for so long now, we should be used to it,” said Berry.

Many people are wondering why it’s okay to return to school now, but it wasn’t back in 2020.

“More of our students, school population in general, teachers are vaccinated. I think that with requiring masks, still trying to achieve social distancing and other mitigation factors allows us to open schools as safely as possible,” said Dr. Boccella.

At the end of the day, these kids say they’re just happy to be back learning with their friends instead of alone on the other end of a computer screen.