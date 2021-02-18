Vaccine appointments rescheduled after PA Dept. of Health allocation mistake

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has discovered a mistake in the allocations of the COVID-19 Moderna second dose. Because of that, the department says 30,000 to 60,000 people will have to reschedule their second dose and first dose appointments for 55,000 people could also be delayed.

Eyewitness News spoke with state representatives to find out what went wrong and what happens next.

According to the Department of Health, the problem was discovered over the weekend when creating this week’s allocation numbers. As a result, over the next three weeks about 30,000 to 60,000 first doses may need to be rescheduled by a week or two.

“The amount of doses requested was roughly 200,000 second doses of Moderna. That — as you know from our numbers and our updates that Lindsay provides as well, that’s roughly our entire Moderna allocation for the week,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Beam says the Department of Health discovered that shipments of Moderna vaccine intended as second doses had been inadvertently given out as first doses. A snowball effect of a number of contributing factors.

According to the Department of Health, providers receive separate shipments of the vaccine for first doses and second doses. Until the problem was discovered over the weekend there was no distinguishable difference in the two shipments, which could have created confusion among providers.

“We have been very clear about the fact that when you get that vaccine do not hold it, you cannot hold it. You’ve got to get that vaccine in people’s arms. You get 100 of them, give 100. You get 200 of them, give 200. That message was clear and that’s what providers did and that was the right thing to do,” Representative Bridget Kosierowski said.

Kosierowski also mentioned difficulties with data collection and the state just not having enough vaccine for group 1A.

“Started this snowball effect of now we’re here, we’ve got 200,000 requests for dose number two and we’ve got about 175,000 roughly that get delivered to the state of Pennsylvania,” Kosierowski said.

Essentially too many first doses were given out creating a shortage of second doses. That meant people who were ready for their second dose had to wait more than the CDC recommended 28 days.

Beam said to fix this, the department is working with federal partners to obtain more vaccines and extending the interval between doses to the maximum time of 42 days.

Some of our largest local vaccine providers responded to the announcement.

“We consistently request increases in vaccine deliveries from the state. We are dependent upon their allotment,” Dr. Jeffrey A. Jahre, M.D., senior vice president of medical and academic affairs, said.

President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network, Brian Nester said in a statement “we are frustrated” and “we are ready to get to work, all we need is the vaccine to get started.”

Senator John Yudichak says the Department of Health has “failed” and should used private logistics experts and the PA National Guard to help with vaccine distribution.

“Yes we’ve had supply issues at the federal level, we’re working through those. But clearly there is a communication breakdown between the Department of Health and the providers and I think we’ve expanded phase one before we had the adequate supply,” Yudichak said.

Kosierowski says she’s confident we’ll get back on track in a few weeks and communications will improve going forward.

“We have to make sure our providers have a heads up of when it’s coming, how much is coming so they can get information to their patients, ‘this is the day we’re getting it and come on and get your vaccine’,” Kosierowski said.

DOH officials said they have already started to improve communication directly with providers regarding first and second dose shipments. They are also enhancing the department’s ability to track doses from the manufacturer to the provider.

In response to today’s news conference from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Geisinger had the following statement: “At no point did Geisinger ever use vaccine supply specifically designated for second doses to administer first doses. Since the very start of the COVID-19 vaccination process, we have worked closely with the state to specifically request what quantities we needed for first and second doses. And at no time have there been issues with us receiving the supply, until now. We look forward to the enhanced communication the state has vowed to provide.”