LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A vacant and condemned house in Larksville caught on fire Thursday afternoon.





Crews were called to the scene on 6th Street after 1 p.m. Eyewitness News is told there is no power or electricity running to the home. Neighbors say squatters had been staying in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire marshal will be investigating.