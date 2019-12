(WBRE/WYOU) – Federal authorities are warning the public about several nationwide scams.

They say scammers have been calling victims pretending to be law enforcement officials.

The scammers then demand payment to avoid arrest by purchasing prepaid debit cards or by depositing cash into bit coin ATMs.

The US Marshals and the FBI remind people that they will never ask for payment for any person.

Scam calls should be reported to your local f-b-i office and to the f-t-c.