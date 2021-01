UPDATE – 8:20 AM : The situation has resolved peacefully. Police have one person in custody.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – US Marshals and local police have surrounded a home in Luzerne County.

Police have a section of the 200 block of Lee Park Ave in Hanover Township closed off.

A marshal on scene told Eyewitness News that they are there to bring a wanted person into custody.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.