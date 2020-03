WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) United States Marshals have arrested Jeremy John Gittens in New York State over a week after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the 35-year-old shot Ryan McGovern and Susan Sarin on Schuler Street on March 4. McGovern died shortly after the shooting in the hospital and Sarin suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gittens faces charges including homicide and aggravated assault.