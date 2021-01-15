Uptick in Nursing program applications

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s a national trend of growing applications for nursing programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only is it a national trend, but I’ve reached out to nursing programs in the region. They say they’ve seen more applications, which means more people wanting to get to the front lines in the medical field.

One of the top-rated programs in our neck of the woods? Right here at the University of Scranton.

School officials tell me with reputation comes a large number of applications in the first place.

The chair of the nursing department, Dr. Kim Subasic tells me they’re getting more and more inquiries and applications in spite of the pandemic.

The way education takes place has certainly been different this year, but she also says what makes great nurses and students is a passion that surpasses the change.

With a sense of job security, pride, and being able to directly help the community that comes with the title? Subasic isn’t surprised at the growing inbox in admissions.

“Happy to see that there was so much interest in nursing from a professional standpoint, but yes the uptick is there.”



Many nursing students have been able to see practical applications amid the pandemic. Some, like Anna Totsky, even volunteering to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“Such a difficult time right now and I feel like we’re working through it, we’re all learning. And no one better to be with than the nurses and professors from the university to get us through it, you know.”

Subasic says the volunteerism and passion that many of these students make them a special breed, especially in the age we live in.