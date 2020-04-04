UPMC Susquehanna offers at-home testing

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People are being tested for COVID-19 left and right across the commonwealth.

Now, a hospital in Lycoming County is making testing easier for both patients and medical professionals.

A medical response team from UPMC Susquehanna has begun testing individuals right in their homes, if they’re unable to make it here to the testing site on their own.

For those who are showing symptoms of coronavirus, but aren’t sick enough to take a trip to the hospital, can now get tested from the comfort of their own homes.

On one hand, emergency physician Gregory Frailey suggests it’s a way to protect the patients.

“It allows them to stay home so they don’t have to be exposed to anything in the community or hospital.”

It’s also a way to limit the amount of people who come to the emergency room. As Susquehanna Regional EMS Deputy Chief of Operations, Mark Trueman says,

“That’s really been a focus from the beginning and that’s as much to assure that the emergency department is there for the most threatening cases.”

Medical professionals suggest people call their family doctor first, who would be able to make an assessment whether they’re a person who would be at risk or who may need to be tested.

“Our particular paramedics and EMT’s have been trained and that sampling technique in concert with UPMC so we can be an extension of their collection services here at UPMC Susquehanna campus and especially for at risk populations those who may have transportation concerns or other social determinant needs where they couldn’t get to the on campus collection site.”

Before the medical response team heads out, the 911 dispatcher asks a series of questions.

“The questions are going to be right along the lines of what the CDC has recommended as risk factor and the dispatch center the 911 center is using those questions basically to sort out who may be at risk and who may not be at risk.” Frailey said.

“So after a 911 response if the patient is of concern in regards to their COVID-19 symptoms we’ll follow up within 24 hours and some instances with checkups as well out of concern whether or not they’ve received testing collection and just the course of their illness whether they feel better or worse in the duration of time.”

Health officials at UPMC say they haven’t had to do a lot of home testing yet, but they suspect it could pick up in the near future.