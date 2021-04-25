Police: Missing Lackawanna County man, Ronald Nicholas, found dead

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Lackawanna County man that was missing for weeks has been found dead.

According to Chief of Police Chris Wagner, Nicholas body was located within the Brady’s Lake area.

Family members first reported 72 year old Nicholas missing on April 5th.

The is an on-going investigation, additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds

