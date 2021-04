BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that ended with a vehicle going down an embankment in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 309 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Butler Township around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

They operated a rope rescue during the response.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The number of people involved is unknown at this time.