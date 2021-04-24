UPDATE: Boil advisory for Glen Lyon has been lifted

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Pennsylvania American Water has lifted the boil advisory in Glen Lyon that was caused by the main break on Newport Street.

Newport Street and adjacent streets were first affected on Wednesday. On Saturday customers in Glen Lyon, no longer have to boil their water before use.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on April 22 and 23, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized the lifting of the advisory.

Pennsylvania American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event.