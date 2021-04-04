UPDATE: 2 people killed in a fatal accident

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) – Butler Township Police have confirmed two people are dead after a fatal crash in Luzerne County, Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 309 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Butler Township around 7:30 P.M.

According to police a vehicle traveling northbound lost control and went over an embankment and fell several hundred feet.

Crews conducted a rope rescue to reach the victims. The identity of the victims has not been released at this time.

Traffic in the area was restricted to one lane in each direction for approximately 3 ½

hours, but has since re-opened.

Butler Township Police are currently investigating the accident we will update you with the latest information as its been released.