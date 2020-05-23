United Way partners with Zimmerman Farms for egg donation

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The rain didn’t stand a chance for those trying to give a helping hand to people in need.

It was raining eggs galore in Schuylkill County, as United Way passed out boxes by the dozens.

“It’s very gratifying when you put these items in people’s trunks. You get a big thank you and which is really great. I’m just glad that we have the opportunity to provide this for them. “

Pastor Barry Spatz picked up seven boxes of eggs which will then be distributed to about 100 households. That’s how many families his food pantry in pine grove support on their distribution days.

When United Way found out the Zimmerman Family Farm was working with the nesting box in Kempton the local agencies wanted to join, and help keep the food supply chain moving

“214 boxes of eggs were given out during the distribution days. That’s over three thousand dozens of eggs going to people in need.”

United way bought the eggs for 2 dollars a dozen using their COVID-19 response fund, which Eyewitness News is a proud partner.

The eggs were distributed at the salvation army in Pottsville, providing an extra sunny side up bonus to clients picking up meals.

Scrambling together a win win during trying times.