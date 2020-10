UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters in Luzerne County responded to an early morning fire at a local business.

Officials say the fire happened early Sunday morning around 1:40 AM on route 239 in Union Township at the local general store.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the store. The neighboring pet shop and brewery sustained some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.