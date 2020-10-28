UGI announces Wilkes-Barre infrastructure project, traffic delays expected

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A major multi-year infrastructure project in Wilkes-Barre may be causing some traffic delays in the area soon.

UGI announced they will begin work on the natural gas infrastructure in the city starting Monday, November 2. The project is expected to be completed ahead of Pennsylvania American Water Company’s water main replacement in the same area.

The UGI project will take place on Kidder Street from the intersection of Bowman Street to Conyngham Avenue. UGI plans to restore natural gas lines to over 100 homes and businesses in the area.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individual customers may experience outages of service during construction.

Motorists in the area can expect to experience delays and parking will be restricted in the area. Flaggers will be directing traffic during construction.

The project is expected to be completed February of 2021.