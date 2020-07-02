U.S. gains 5 million jobs in June, unemployment still at 11%

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The United States added nearly 5 million jobs, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, suggesting that the American economy is coming back from coronavirus shutdowns but unemployment remains much higher since the outbreak began, still at 11%.

Hospitality, retail, education, service and manufacturing industries gained the most jobs in the month of June. According to Trump, this comes as 80% of small businesses are now open. About 7.5 million jobs were added to the economy in the last two months.

“New business applications have doubled since late March,” Trump said. “That is a number that is unthinkable to achieve this early into a pandemic.”

In March, prior to major coronavirus related shutdowns the country’s unemployment rate was below 4%. It peaked at about 15%. Unemployment is still up by 7.6 percentage points or 12.0 million people since February.

Read the full release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics by clicking here.