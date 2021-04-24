Tyler Memorial workers return to work after a 3-day strike

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of Tyler Memorial Hospital staff are back to work after picketing for three days.

Union workers were out at 7 o’clock Wednesday morning, striking because of “unfair labor practices.”

On the second day of the strike workers got attention from lawmakers at the state and national level.





As of Saturday at 7 a.m, Tyler Memorial Hospital nurses, and other healthcare workers walked back into their hospital together

One member of the group, Danielle Adams stated,

“Our plan is to return to work, see our patients, give the best care we can, and hopefully when we sit down at the table on May 4th we can start to negotiate fairly.” Danielle Adams, Nutrition Service Technician at the hospital.

Caregivers look forward to getting back to the bargaining table with management to build a strong contract to recruit and retain a qualified staff.

Along with ensuring Community Health Systems (CHS), which owns several hospitals in Northeast Pennsylvania, invests in their hospital.