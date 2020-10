MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate-81 North Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Montage Mountain Exit in Moosic.

Officials tell Eyewitness News a tractor trailer and a car went over an embankment. The interstate was shut down for about five hours.

The coroner said a man and a woman were killed in the wreck, but their identities have not been released.

State Police are working to determine what led to the fatal crash.