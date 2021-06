JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Two people were injured in a crash in Lackawanna County Thursday morning.

One car crashed into the woods on Marshwood Road in Jefferson Township around 8:00 a.m.



One of the occupants was trapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived on scene. They say both people were alert and taken to the hospital.



The car had extensive damage and the road was closed for about an hour.