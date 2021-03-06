Two people displaced in a Benton Township house fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are investigating a structure fire in Benton Township that has left two people without a home.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire.



Factoryville Fire Company Station 9

According to police after an on-scene examination, the fire origin was placed on the attached wood porch.

Michael Geerts lived in the house with his mother, he reported to police that he woke up to find the home filled with smoke. The two of them, along with a dog, escaped the home safely.

The home is at a total loss, and the fire damage spread to the neighboring house is unlivable.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, the investigation is still on going.

Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 along with units from Wyoming and Lackawanna helped but out the fire.

If you wish to help this family in their time of need click here to a Go-Fund-Me page that has been created on their behalf.