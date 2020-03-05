Two men facing charges in connection to Lock Haven shooting

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two men are now facing a litany of charges in connection with a shooting that happened in February.

Lock Haven City Police say Zachary Michael Noll, 20, of Lock Haven and Elijah Jason Fletcher, 21, of Loganton entered a home on West Church Street in Lock Haven on February 22 but fled after a fight broke out inside the home.

The pair is alleged to have returned to the house with Fletcher holding a black “military-style” firearm. Officials say Fletcher pointed the gun at an unnamed male before firing several shots in an unspecified location.

After the pair was identified, officers found Noll and Fletcher at an East Park Street home.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence on East Park Street where they located a large amount of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Over $3,000 in cash was seized as well as a white Mercedes that they traveled in, and .45 caliber rifle that officials say matched the firearm described to have been used in the shooting.









Police seized weapons, cash, and drugs from a residence on East Park Street in Lock Haven.

Noll was charged with felony drug charges and was released on $20,000 bail. Fletcher was charged with a felony weapons charge as well as a number of misdemeanors. He is currently in the Clinton County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lock Haven City Police at 570-893-5911 or the Office of District Attorney at 570-893-4141.