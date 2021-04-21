Two men arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 31-year-old Nicholas Jamilowski of Dallas and 28-year-old Joseph McManus of Hanover Township were apprehended by police on felony burglary warrants.

Police say Jamilowski and McManus were arrested in connection to numerous burglaries and thefts in Wilkes-Barre and Exeter.

They say that search warrants were served at a garage on Scarboro Street in Exeter Borough and at the Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Kidder Street after they received a tip on where the items were being stored.

Both were taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing as there are multiple local police agencies that received reports of stolen goods.

State Police say if you believe you were a victim of theft by either of these individuals to contact your local police department and file a report.