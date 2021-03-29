Two Lackawanna County residents displaced after early morning fire

MADISONVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two Lackawanna County residents were forced from their home after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

According to first responders, the fire broke out at the single-family home around 1:30 am on the 2100 block of Aberdeen Road in Madisonville.

Eyewitness News was told that due to the quick response from fire crews a substantial amount of the property and personal items were able to be saved.

Both residents of the home were able to escape safely and there were no reported injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.