Two in custody after burglary in Tunkhannock Township

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people have been arrested in conjunction with a burglary that took place on Tuesday.

According to a release from police, Austin Dunning and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody on Tuesday after they broke into a home in Briarcrest Woods.

Officers were called to the scene after neighbors witnessed the two suspects entering the residence.

The two were taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police later determined that additional homes in the area had been broken into.

The juvinelle was released into the custody of his parents pending a date in juvenile court and Dunning is currently in Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Both suspects are facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and drug-related charges.