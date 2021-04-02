Two hospitalized after crash in Luzerne County

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people have been sent to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 Friday morning on Interstate 80 westbound in Dennison Township.

The vehicle had flipped onto its side and was tangled with the guard rail.

Two victims were taken from the scene to a nearby medical facility. Their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities on scene tell Eyewitness News that the surrounding roadways were slick from ice.

That section of Interstate 80 westbound s currently restricted to one lane while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.