Two Hazleton men arrested on drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two Hazleton men were arrested on drug charges by local police during a traffic stop, officials say.

Nazzair Bianco, 61, was being surveilled by narcotics detectives when he was seen with another man in the passenger seat of his truck. Police say that knowing Bianco was wanted for a felony warrant, patrol officers initiated a traffic stop. The other man was identified as Michael Ubaldini, 55, who was also found to have two warrants for his arrest.

Bianco had a drug warrant for methamphetamine while Ubaldini was wanted for retail theft and a felony probation violation from Lackawanna County. During the traffic stop, Ubaldini was also allegedly found to be in possession of about 40 packets of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl and syringes.

Officers say a search of the vehicle was conducted during which they reportedly found a number of processing and packing materials including plastic baggies, a digital scale, mixing tools and other paraphernalia along with three small baggies of methamphetamine.

Bianco and Ubaldini were both taken to the Luzerne County Correctional facility. Their bail was set to $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

They are both facing charges of possession of controlled substance and several counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.