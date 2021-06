ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two dogs had to be taken for treatment after a Thursday morning fire in Archbald.

Crews were called to a home in the 500 block of North Main Street just before 11:00 a.m.

Neighbors called 911 after smelling smoke.

A fire official says no one was home but two dogs were taken to an animal hospital in Dunmore to be treated.

There is no word on what sparked the fire. A fire marshal is investigating.