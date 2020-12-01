Two displaced after fire in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A house fire in Schuylkill County left two people displaced Tuesday morning.

Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari told Eyewitness News the fire occurred on High Road in Butler Township, near Girardville. Zangari said no one was home at the time and no one was injured.

Chief Zangari said the fire had been burning for two hours before he received the call to respond to it. The back part of the home suffered damage, but the cause is still undetermined.

