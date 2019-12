POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people are dead after a crash Monday evening in Monroe County.

The crash occurred around 6:15 PM on Route 611 in Scotrun, near Herring Way.

The Monroe County coroner confirmed two fatalities from the crash. There has been no word on any other injuries.

Rt 611 near Herring Way has been closed in both directions as a result of the crash.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.