LAFLIN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Luzerne County that left two people dead.

Troopers said 65 year old Robert Shaffer shot his wife, Sandra, and then turned the gun on himself. It happened Monday afternoon on Haverford Drive in Laflin.

Police said they found the bodies sitting in adjacent recliners in the living room.