Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in Berwick Retirement Village

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at the Berwick Retirement Village, the Columbia County Coroner Jermey Reese announced Wednesday.

The first death occurred when a 56-year-old man died at the Berwick Hospital on April 4. He had been a resident of Berwick Retirement Village and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The second death happened early morning on April 7 when a 77-year-old resident of Berwick Retirement Village 1 died at the facility. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the county line borders, Berwick Retirement Village 1 and the Berwick Hospital Center fall under the jurisdiction of the Columbia County Coroner. However, deaths that occur at Berwick Retirement 2 are investigated by the Luzerne County Coroner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos