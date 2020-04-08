Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in Berwick Retirement Village

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at the Berwick Retirement Village, the Columbia County Coroner Jermey Reese announced Wednesday.

The first death occurred when a 56-year-old man died at the Berwick Hospital on April 4. He had been a resident of Berwick Retirement Village and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The second death happened early morning on April 7 when a 77-year-old resident of Berwick Retirement Village 1 died at the facility. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the county line borders, Berwick Retirement Village 1 and the Berwick Hospital Center fall under the jurisdiction of the Columbia County Coroner. However, deaths that occur at Berwick Retirement 2 are investigated by the Luzerne County Coroner.