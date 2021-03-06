Two children rescued in Kingston house fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A house fire becomes the scene of not one but two child rescues.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. in Kingston where a family of four lives.

Firefighters raced to the 300 Block of Chester Street amid reports of entrapment.

A firefighter rescued one child from a second floor window while a police officer helped another child on the first floor to safety.

A pet cat died in the fire.

The father and one child were treated at a hospital for breathing in smoke.

Kingston Fire Chief Frank Guido tells Eyewitness News the fire is considered accidental.

