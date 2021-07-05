Two children found unresponsive in a pool, both were taken to the hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Two children are fighting for their lives after a terrifying accident in Luzerne County. Paramedics rushed two young boys to the hospital this evening after they were found unresponsive in a pool.

According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, Plains Township police were dispatched to a home on the 100 blocks of South River Street around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Two boys, ages three and six were found unresponsive in a pool. EMS rushed them to the hospital for emergency treatment.

“Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Plains Township Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police forensic services unit are investigating. We’re right now processing the scene and we are in the process of doing some interviews to figure out exactly the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Samguedolce.

Both children are alive at this time, however, police cannot release any more information on the full condition of the young boys.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest information as it is released.