SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The intersection of Mulberry and Franklin Streets is closed in both lanes heading towards the expressway due to a two car crash.

One vehicle hit the NET Credit Union building but there appears to be no structural damage. Eyewitness News is on the scene and at least one person is being transported in an ambulance.





Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.